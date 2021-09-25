Analysts Expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to report $1.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48 million. Celldex Therapeutics posted sales of $670,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 million to $11.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celldex Therapeutics.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLDX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of CLDX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 267,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,180. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 3.06.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.