Analysts Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.44). Teekay Tankers posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,877.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 47.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 1,239,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 997.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 185,367 shares during the period. Finally, QVT Financial LP acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.79. 539,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.20. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

