Analysts Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $184.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLS traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $300.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

