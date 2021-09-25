Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.05). Golar LNG posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. TheStreet downgraded Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth about $24,859,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 224.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,468 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 821,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 4,222.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 823,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 804,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 272.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 305,066 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

