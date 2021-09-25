American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $30,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,510. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Truist Securities raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

