American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading Up 5.2%

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.09. Approximately 29,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,528,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.65.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

