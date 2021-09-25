American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTS opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.69. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

