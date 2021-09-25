American Century Companies Inc. Takes $42,000 Position in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $11,137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEMKT GAU opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GAU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.89.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

