American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of Armstrong Flooring worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 81,100 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.75. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The construction company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%.

In other Armstrong Flooring news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 104,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $418,523.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

