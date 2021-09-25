American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 6,394 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. LifeVantage Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $54.78 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

