Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in Ameren by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ameren by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.57. 823,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,041. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

