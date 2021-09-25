Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Down to $14.91

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $14.00. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 69 shares traded.

AMAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,820,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.