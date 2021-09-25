Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $217,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 382.0% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 259,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $19.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,844.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,407.68 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,768.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2,466.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

