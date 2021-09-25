Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $208,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $16.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,852.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,797.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,505.30. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,413.34 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,646.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 478,378 shares of company stock valued at $373,253,187. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

