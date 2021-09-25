Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Shell Asset Management Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,179 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $143,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $6.11 on Friday, reaching $145.08. 31,997,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,854,711. The stock has a market cap of $394.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

