Akash Network (AKT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $335.01 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $335.01 million and $1.84 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.20 or 0.00009810 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00070172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00107233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00141577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,684.54 or 0.99806385 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.48 or 0.06805373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.35 or 0.00770099 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 158,186,259 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,114 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

