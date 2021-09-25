Airbnb’s (ABNB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.79.

Airbnb stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,083,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.16. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,390,402 shares of company stock valued at $353,096,991. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 545.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 694,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,363,000 after buying an additional 586,972 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

