Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,142 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $834.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

