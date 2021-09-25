Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,049 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth $14,415,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 191.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 290,719 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 242.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 298,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 211,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 342.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 80,626 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 74,401 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

