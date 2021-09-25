Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 764 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PSCC opened at $99.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.473 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

