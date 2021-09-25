Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $365,000 Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,527 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $282,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NYSE PFGC opened at $47.46 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.66 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

