Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) rose 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.24. Approximately 13,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 877,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

