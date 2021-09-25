Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) rose 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.24. Approximately 13,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 877,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.
ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.
