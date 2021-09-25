Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.450-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.60. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,757,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,821,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.