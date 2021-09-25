AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SKFRY. HSBC upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price objective on AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.58.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.37.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

