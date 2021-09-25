Aave (AAVE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $212.51 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Aave has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and $212.51 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $273.44 or 0.00642363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aave has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00121523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043479 BTC.

Aave Profile

AAVE is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,186,313 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

