$904.34 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to report $904.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $925.01 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $744.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

IHRT stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $25.49. 1,010,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 66,736 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

