7,921 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after purchasing an additional 301,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,737,000 after acquiring an additional 102,108 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

NYSE MET opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

