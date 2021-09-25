$781.59 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to announce $781.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $787.38 million and the lowest is $777.40 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $551.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,074,310 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

AMN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.25. The stock had a trading volume of 290,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,953. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.18. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $117.17.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

