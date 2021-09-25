$68.86 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post $68.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.90 million and the lowest is $67.78 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $65.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $276.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.92 million to $279.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $284.70 million, with estimates ranging from $279.85 million to $290.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%.

KRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,882,000 after buying an additional 501,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,274,000 after buying an additional 61,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,715,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,795,000 after buying an additional 155,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,658,000 after buying an additional 71,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,234,000 after buying an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 458,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,985. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.