64,000 Shares in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Purchased by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Immunovant as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Immunovant by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Immunovant by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Atul Pande purchased 5,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George V. Migausky purchased 7,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMVT stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.65. 347,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,492. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $994.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IMVT shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

