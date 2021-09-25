$611.65 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to announce $611.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $620.50 million and the lowest is $602.80 million. MYR Group posted sales of $607.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MYR Group.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MYRG traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.61. 81,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,852. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
