$611.65 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to announce $611.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $620.50 million and the lowest is $602.80 million. MYR Group posted sales of $607.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYRG traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.61. 81,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,852. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

