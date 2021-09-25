$566.75 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce sales of $566.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $544.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $587.10 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $531.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $99.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,822. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth approximately $25,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 133.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Sleep Number by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after buying an additional 143,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sleep Number by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,427,000 after buying an additional 129,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 23.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after buying an additional 120,788 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

