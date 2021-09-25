45,000 Shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $1,944,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 5,487.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,898,000 after buying an additional 3,148,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $3,504,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIGR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

UP Fintech stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.