4,326 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth $65,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 651.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $112,000.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.98 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

