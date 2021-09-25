$4.48 EPS Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.66 to $5.29. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 778.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $15.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $17.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $11.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $59.84. 1,817,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

