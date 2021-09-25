$4.21 EPS Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings of $4.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.45 and the lowest is $4.07. Amgen reported earnings of $4.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $16.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.24 to $20.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $402,403,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 129.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $213.61 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.07 and a 200 day moving average of $239.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.