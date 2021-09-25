$364.18 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to announce $364.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $341.60 million to $377.40 million. Nutanix posted sales of $312.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NTNX stock opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,412.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $807,084.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,294.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,257. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 38.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

