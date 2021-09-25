$36.39 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to announce $36.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $48.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $150.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.88 million to $151.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $147.00 million, with estimates ranging from $134.70 million to $159.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 362.16, a current ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $989.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -57.55%.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 263,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 120,881 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 77,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

