328,313 Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 328,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPCE. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 7,887,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,043,781. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.