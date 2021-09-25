$306.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to announce sales of $306.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.17 million. Ameresco posted sales of $282.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $62.49. 233,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,246. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,076 shares in the company, valued at $79,546,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $10,416,639. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

