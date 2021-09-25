$30.98 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce $30.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $31.50 million. CEVA posted sales of $24.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $118.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $120.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $134.82 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $139.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in CEVA by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 434,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 75,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,706. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.60, a P/E/G ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

