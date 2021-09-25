$3.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to post $3.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.97 billion and the lowest is $3.90 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $15.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.09 billion to $18.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 666,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $889,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,519 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $513,272,000 after purchasing an additional 433,396 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAL opened at $21.00 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.26 and a beta of 2.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

