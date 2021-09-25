-$3.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to announce earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.94) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.80). Vail Resorts reported earnings of ($3.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $10.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,890,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $24.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,134. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $208.72 and a 52 week high of $352.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

