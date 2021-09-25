$2.62 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce $2.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.66 million and the lowest is $2.59 million. Curis reported sales of $2.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 million to $10.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%.

CRIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Curis by 58.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after buying an additional 2,639,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 278.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after buying an additional 4,202,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after buying an additional 520,190 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis by 276.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after buying an additional 2,631,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Curis by 68.3% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after buying an additional 1,454,229 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $8.00. 883,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

