$2.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce earnings per share of $2.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. Kansas City Southern posted earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.69 to $8.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,843,000 after purchasing an additional 620,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,928,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,561,000 after purchasing an additional 401,351 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $272.43. 526,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.