$2.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,382,000 after buying an additional 131,258 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 42.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 197,614 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

