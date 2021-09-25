$2.13 EPS Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to announce $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $2.34. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $3.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $10.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $10.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

HELE traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $227.44. The stock had a trading volume of 98,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,451. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.93 and a 200-day moving average of $223.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,859 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

