$19.70 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report $19.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.40 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $16.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $79.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $83.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $89.77 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $98.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSWC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 111,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,406. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $568.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.02%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

