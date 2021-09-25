17,597 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $6,373,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 336,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 226,843 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 855.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 250,472 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,088 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,764,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MQY stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

