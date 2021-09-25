$161.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will post $161.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $191.90 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $58.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 174.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $929.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $809.60 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCEI shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

NYSE BCEI traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. 364,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.